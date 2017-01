HAMBURG, Ger.–Hamburg Süd announces effective February 1, 2017, a General Rate Increase (GRI) will be applied to all cargo moving as follows:

From the United States East Coast and Eastern Canada to the Caribbean and East Coast of Central American destinations: $USD 50 per 20 ft equipment, $USD 100 per 40 ft equipment.

From the United States East Coast and Eastern Canada to the West Coast of South America destinations:

$USD 100 per 20 ft equipment, $USD 200 per 40 ft equipment.