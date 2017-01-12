Government of Canada promotes innovation in Canada’s automotive sector

DETROIT, Mi.–The Government of Canada’s Innovation Agenda aims to make Canada a global centre for innovation, and key programs that support research and development activities in the sector include the Automotive Innovation Fund and the Automotive Supplier Innovation Program, said the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development, during his trip to Detroit, Michigan, for the 2017 North American International Auto Show (NAIAS).

Minister Bains attended the event to highlight Canada as a world-leading destination for automotive investment and a strategic player in global supply chains.

Over the course of his visit, Minister Bains and the Honourable Brad Duguid, Ontario Minister of Economic Development and Growth, participated in meetings with Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Canada, Ford Canada, General Motors Canada, Honda Canada and Toyota Motor Manufacturing Canada. They also met with Rick Snyder, Governor of Michigan, to discuss future auto sector partnership opportunities.

He participated in productive discussions with key leaders at the annual general meeting of the Canadian Automotive Partnership Council, an industry-led group that addresses competitiveness issues facing the sector.

And he toured AutoMobili-D, an exposition at the NAIAS dedicated to the rapidly evolving merger between mobile technology and cars. The Canadian companies that exhibited at AutoMobili-D demonstrated their strengths in information technology, sensors, network security, lightweight materials and alternative powertrains. Taken together, these enabling technologies are driving the development of the cars of the future.

“I am proud to see Canadian companies showcasing to the world their leadership in the development of advanced technologies that are shaping the future of the auto industry. Canada’s strengths in automotive innovation will enable Canadians working in the sector to develop the skills they need for the good-quality jobs of today and tomorrow. Canada is uniquely well-positioned to lead on the design, development and production of the cars of the future,” said Minister Bains.