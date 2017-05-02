Exchange Income Corporation responds to purchase of North Star Air

WINNIPEG, M.B. — Exchange Income Corporation, a diversified, acquisition-oriented company focused on opportunities in aerospace, aviation and manufacturing sectors responds to the announcement by North West Company Inc. that it will be purchasing North Star Air out of Thunder Bay, Ontario.

EIC, through its Calm Air subsidiary, provides freight service to North West throughout Manitoba and in the Kivalliq region of Nunavut. EIC has received notice from North West that it will be transitioning the freight service to its new subsidiary in 90 days and as such, at that time will cease its relationship as a supplier to North West.

Calm Air generated annualized revenue of approximately $14 million from the movement of North West freight.

North West freight is moved on dedicated freight charters and not through Calm Air’s fleet of combination aircraft on which it transports both passengers and freight and as such, it will have no impact on the efficiency or profitability of those operations. Calm Air’s carriage of North West freight was particularly competitively priced and as such, the impact to its bottom line after adjusting its capacity will be very small, under $1 million.

Calm Air also provides freight service for the other multi-location retailer in the far north, Arctic Cooperatives, under a new long-term contract. Calm Air’s work for Arctic Cooperatives will not be affected by this change.