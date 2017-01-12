Drone Delivery Canada advances toward Compliant Operator Certificate

TORONTO, Ont.– Drone Delivery Canada has formalized an agreement to expand its testing from the Waterloo region to now include a second province, namely, Foremost Alberta – Canada’s first Transport Canada approved drone UAV test range.

In Foremost, AB, DDC will be focusing on Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS) capabilities in an effort to move towards commercialization in late 2017/early 2018, the company said.

The Village of Foremost, with the assistance of the Canadian Centre for Unmanned Vehicle Systems (CCUVS), established the Foremost airspace for Unmanned Systems at Foremost, Alberta. The Foremost UAS Range offers a unique location for UAS research, development, and testing in Canada with 700 square nautical miles of restricted airspace. It is the first drone test range approved by Transport Canada in the country with a mandate to aid development of commercial drone applications in Canada including Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS) capabilities.

“We are the first drone delivery company in Canada to commence commercial testing with our recently announced customers at the Foremost Aerodrome focusing on Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS) capabilities,” commented Tony Di Benedetto, CEO of Drone Delivery Canada. “This progression marks a significant milestone for us as we move closer in obtaining our compliant operator certification status to operate commercially with our customers in Canada. To this end, we are now seeing greater visibility and our customer appetite for our drone delivery logistic platform remains very strong.”

“We are delighted that Drone Delivery Canada will be testing at the Foremost UAS Range,” commented Ken Kultgen – Mayor of Foremost, Alberta. “We are pleased that our community will be helping bring this innovative technology to Canadians.”

At Foremost, AB, DDC will be testing with existing customers in Q1 2017 in an effort to progress to commercial rollout of its drone delivery logistics platform scheduled for late 2017 / early 2018.