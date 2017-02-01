DHL pickets to go up at Canadian airports

VANCOUVER, B.C.–One of Canada’s largest international parcel shipping companies has received 72-hour strike notice after bargaining between DHL and Unifor has stalled.

Unifor’s 800 members will be in a legal strike position as of Monday, February 6 at 12:01 a.m. E.T. DHL’s regional offices are located on or near airport properties across Canada, which could cause complications for some airports’ operations.

“Our goal is to secure fair compensation for the workers who make DHL successful. We’re left with no other choice if DHL won’t take concessions off the bargaining table,” said Mario Santos, Unifor National Representative.

Unifor represents all DHL workers outside of Québec working as express mail couriers and logistics administrators.