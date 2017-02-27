DHL expands global partnership with WE

PLANTATION, Fla.–DHL and WE announced that, after working together since 2012 in Canada and then in the UK, the two have expanded their partnership to the U.S. The first collaboration will be a program that recognizes exceptional young people in the United States who are moving the needle on social change. Called the DHL Youth Volunteer Fellowship Award, it encourages young people to realize their potential, pursue their dreams and continue to lead their communities through service and action.

WE is an organization that brings people together and gives them the tools to change the world. DHL promotes employee engagement through a number of initiatives including Global Volunteer Day, which encourages community outreach and involvement. DHL and WE “believe that the next generation holds the power to drive meaningful change and, through the new Fellowship program, are recognizing the difference young people are making in their communities and around the world,” the release said.

Youth aged 13-18 from Illinois, New York State, Washington State, Minnesota and California can submit their applications for the fellowship award online. Applicants are asked to put forward thoughtful social action plans that demonstrate how they aim to improve their local or global communities through volunteer service. Through the application, candidates are encouraged to focus on social issues that they are passionate about and consider real solutions to the causes that matter most to them. More information about the award, along with the application from, are available at we.org/dhl.

“Promoting community engagement is part of the culture of DHL, and it’s important for us to celebrate the young people who are leaders in their community,” said Greg Hewitt, CEO of DHL Express U.S. “Supporting our country’s youth benefits everyone, and I hope the DHL Youth Volunteer Fellowship Award inspires young Americans to make an even bigger impact with the social service they are already doing.”

Five winners will be selected for their exceptional volunteer actions by a judging panel of influential thought and community leaders, led by Greg Hewitt and Marc Kielburger, co-founder of WE. One winner from each eligible state will be selected and announced in June 2017.

The award prize includes:

• A ME to WE Youth Trip to Ecuador, where winners will further develop their leadership skills and work side-by-side with people in the community on development projects.

• A leadership session with Greg Hewitt, CEO of DHL Express U.S., and Marc Kielburger, co-founder of WE, to learn firsthand from two accomplished business and social leaders.

• Mentorship from a WE leadership member who will provide one-on-one support to ensure recipients have all the tools and support necessary to see their action plans through.

• An invitation to winners to receive their award in front of thousands of their peers on a WE Day stage in their home state.

“We are proud to partner with DHL to bring this fellowship program to young people in America,” said Marc Kielburger, co-founder of WE. “We know that young people in America care about making a difference — last school year alone, students in the U.S. volunteered over 2.6 million hours for local and global causes and raised over $3.8 million for charitable organizations. The fellowship program with DHL will recognize the next generation of change makers and set them up for success by providing them will the tools to bring their passions to life.”

Since 2012, DHL has shipped to U.S. and Canadian retail markets more than 1.5 million pieces of jewelry handmade by female artisans in Kenya and Ecuador, helping these women earn an income to send their children to school.