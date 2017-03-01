Demand for Canadian agriculture means robust year for Port of Vancouver

VANCOUVER, B.C.– The Vancouver Fraser Port Authority has released 2016 year-end statistics for trade through the Port of Vancouver. Overall volume decreased slightly to 136 million tonnes of cargo, down 1.8 per cent from 2015. Sectors experiencing declines were offset by others that hit new records, including the bulk grain sector.

“One of our biggest strengths has been, and continues to be, the port’s ability to accommodate the most diversified range of cargo of any port in North America,” said Robin Silvester, president and chief executive officer of the Vancouver Fraser Port Authority.

“Since 2013, the Port of Vancouver has experienced its fourth consecutive year of traffic volumes over 135-million-tonnes, despite global economic downturns. Thanks to the confidence that port users and terminal operators have shown in the Vancouver gateway, combined with our focus on infrastructure development and sustainability, the Port of Vancouver is well-positioned for continued growth. We are pleased that investments are already underway to build capacity for this growth in multiple sectors,” he said.

This is the Port of Vancouver’s third consecutive year of record volumes in bulk grain and its fifth year of an upward trend. Bulk grain export volumes through the port increased 1.3 per cent from 2015, to reach 21.8 million metric tonnes in 2016. Strong global demand for Canadian agriculture was met with a bumper crop in Canada and increased exports of grain through the Port of Vancouver.

“The continued growth in grain volumes through the Port of Vancouver demonstrates the strong reputation of Canadian grain and reflects the expansion plans we are seeing for this commodity in particular,” continued Silvester.

“Demand for Canadian grain from many countries is being met by farmers across Canada and by terminals who continue to invest in new technology.”

Record bulk grain exports were driven by higher volumes of canola and specialty crop exports, which are up by 18.9 per cent and 17.9 per cent respectively. This growth was offset by a 16.4 per cent decrease in wheat exports due to adverse weather conditions.

Containerized exports increased by 3.3 per cent due to growth in woodpulp, grain and food and agri-product shipments. This increase was offset by a 2.4 per cent decline in loaded import containers, partly due to the return of some traffic to U.S. west coast ports after their 2015 labour dispute, leading to a flat result in overall laden container volumes for 2016.

The weak Canadian dollar and a slowdown in industry investment and development activity in western Canada was reflected in the 17.2 per cent decline in metal and project cargo imports in 2016. A 22 per cent drop in breakbulk lumber and wood pulp also contributed to a decline in overall import and export breakbulk volumes.

Metallurgical coal volumes increased 1.8 per cent in 2016 due to a 64.3 per cent increase in exports to India and sustained demand from Japan, China, and South Korea. Overall coal volumes are down by 6.1 per cent in 2016, due to a 28.2 per cent decrease in thermal coal exports.