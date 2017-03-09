DB Schenker relocates Americas headquarters to Miami-Dade, Florida

MIAMI, Fla.–DB Schenker is consolidating and relocating its headquarters for the Americas to Miami-Dade, Florida. The move will centralize DB Schenker’s regional management functions in one central location, the company said.

DB Schenker currently operates a large warehouse in West Miami-Dade County. The new Americas Headquarters will be located in a new building currently under construction in Central Miami-Dade County near the airport. The company will be moving to its permanent location in October 2017.

“This move will bring management together under one roof in the heart of the region,” said Philippe Gilbert, Regional CEO of DB Schenker Americas. “We have started this consolidation to increase efficiency and be close to our markets. Miami is the ideal location to connect with all countries within the Americas. We also look forward to bringing a variety of new jobs to the area as a result of this move.”

“This decision by DB Schenker to relocate its headquarters further solidifies Miami’s position as a global business destination for European companies with operations in the Americas,” added Miami-Dade Beacon Council Interim President and CEO, Sheldon T. Anderson. “Our trade and logistics sector represents one in four jobs in Miami-Dade County across more than 2,500 companies. It is supported by two powerful economic engines – the Miami International Airport and PortMiami.”