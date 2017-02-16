Cratex Industries Ltd. of Edmonton buys Balgonie Pallet & Crate Ltd.

EDMONTON, Alta.–Cratex Industries Ltd., Western Canada’s largest packaging and crating company, has purchased Balgonie Pallet & Crate Ltd. located at 9 Great Plains Industrial Drive, Emerald Park, Saskatchewan. Balgonie designs and builds pallets and crates primarily for the agricultural and food manufacturing industries. This purchase will enable Cratex to expand its existing business in those sectors and extend its reach in Saskatchewan and Manitoba, and eventually into the United States, the company said.

“We are excited to achieve another milestone in our company’s long history,” said Dwayne Hihn, president Cratex Industries Ltd. “Balgonie is known for its excellent craftsmanship and exemplary customer service and Cratex shares these values and practices. By combining our skills and capabilities we have created an impressive portfolio of packaging and crating services that is second to none in the region. We welcome Balgonie’s customers and employees and look forward to an exciting future serving the agricultural and food manufacturing sectors in Saskatchewan, Manitoba and beyond.”

Pat Leibel, former owner of Balgonie, will stay on as the company’s general manager for the Saskatchewan Office.