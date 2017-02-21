CP president says ‘beaver is back’; railway brings back beaver logo

CALGARY, Alta.– Canadian Pacific is bringing back its “iconic” beaver logo, the railway announced today.

“I am excited to say that ‘the beaver is back,'” said Keith Creel, CP President and Chief Executive Officer. “Thanks to a lot of hard work in the last few years, we have taken our rightful place as an industry leader and the time is right to re-connect with our past by bringing back this iconic symbol for Canada, and for CP.”

The logo combines two elements: the bold and modern red ‘CP’ logo mark that has been in use since 2012, and the striking gold heritage shield that features the beaver, Canada’s official symbol for sovereignty.

The ‘CP’ logo mark will continue to be used “as it symbolizes the strength of CP’s foundations, expresses confidence in moving forward and speaks to the simplicity and elegance of the railway’s operating model,” the railway said.

“The people that work and have worked for this company and their families have a level of pride, commitment and professionalism for this company that is unrivaled,” Creel said. “I am extremely proud and honoured to work alongside each and every one of these railroaders as we move toward our bright future.”

“2017 is an exciting year for Canada and for CP as we re-connect with our past and continue to build for the future,” Creel said. “I join our employees across the network in enthusiastically welcoming back the beaver, a symbol our company first adopted in 1886 as the first transcontinental trains began service to the west from Montreal and Toronto.”

“We take pride in our past and look to the future with the same boldness, ambition and innovation that drove the creation of the railway in the first place,” Creel said.