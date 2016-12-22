CITT’s winter semester of courses towards CCLP designation starts January 16

TORONTO, Ont.–CITT reminds those interested in adding its CITT-Certified Logistics Professional (CCLP) designation to their credentials that winter logistics courses begin January 16th. CITT’s next semester does not begin until May, so prospective students are advised to register immediately if they wish to earn the designation as quickly as possible. Online registration is available 24/7 before the deadline here.

CITT is also holding a no-obligation online info session prior to the course start date for those who would like more information. The info session covers the benefits of working towards and holding the CCLP designation, what CITT course work looks like, and more, and concludes with an open Q&A. It runs 12-1 PM EDT on January 11th.