CFA Announces Sale of Lakeside Logistics to Transplace Inc.

OAKVILLE, Ont.–Corporate Finance Associates (CFA), an international investment banking firm providing merger, acquisition and financial advisory services is pleased to announce that Transplace Inc., a portfolio company of Greenbriar Equity Group, has acquired Oakville, Ontario based Lakeside Logistics Inc. This is the 10th transaction completed by CFA Toronto in 2016, the company announced.

Lakeside manages the supply chain networks of large blue clip manufacturing and distribution companies based in Canada. Lead by Jeff Moore, Lakeside transformed from a transaction based business model to managing complex transportation systems for its clients. CFA represented the owners of Lakeside in the sale process.

Dallas-based 3PL Transplace made the deal to grow its North American footprint and meet its customers’ growing supply chain needs. This is Transplace’s latest effort to expand its northern territory in recent years, including the 2012 acquisition of Canadian 3PL Torus Freight Systems. CFA also represented the owners of Torus in the sale to Transplace.

“We believe that Lakeside is the crown jewel in the Canadian logistics industry. This transaction will provide Lakeside with instant access to Transplace’s US domestic transportation relationships and expansive technology platform. This will allow Lakeside to expand the geography of its service offerings to its client base and give it the critical mass to accelerate its growth into the US market,” said Douglas Nix, Chairman of Transportation and Logistics at CFA. “We are passionate about maximizing value when we sell our clients’ businesses and building great companies through well thought out acquisition programs. This is the strongest market we have seen for sellers in our 60-year history. The market response for Lakeside was very robust and bodes well for others considering the sale of their business.”