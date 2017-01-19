CargoSphere announces electronic Smart Upload and Diagnostics Solution

CHAPEL HILL, NC–CargoSphere has announced eSUDS, an electronic – Smart Upload and Diagnostics Solution.

eSUDS allows ocean carriers, through an automated, digital framework, to systematize the process of distributing freight rates to customers online in real-time.

With eSUDS, CargoSphere has created a 100% digital infrastructure, a single platform, for ocean rate and tariff distribution. It serves all parties involved with global, containerized transportation: carriers, BCO shippers, freight forwarders, NVOs and logistics service providers.

“We’ve created an original, digital rate infrastructure to advance the global containerized shipping industry for long-term success. By fully automating this process the industry will achieve significant time and cost savings and the ease of business desired by all industry participants. eSUDS accelerates the conversion of ocean freight rates to a fully digital environment and provides a simple, standardized process. We believe eSUDS is a huge leap forward in positioning CargoSphere as the single rate platform for all,” said Neil Barni, president of CargoSphere.