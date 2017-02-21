Cargojet celebrates 15th year anniversary

MISSISSAUGA, Ont.–Cargojet Inc. is celebrating its 15th year in business. The company has grown tremendously from its humble beginnings to becoming Canada’s Cargo Airline, it said in a release.

“It gives me great joy and pride in joining the Cargojet Team, our customers, our shareholders and our Board of Directors in celebrating our 15th year anniversary. We have had a tremendous journey over the past 15 years and with the continued hard work, dedication and loyalty of our team we are celebrating this milestone today. Cargojet remains well positioned to continue to profitably grow its business and to remain Canada’s primary and dominant air cargo service provider for many years to come.” said Ajay Virmani, President and Chief Executive Officer.