Cando Rail Services recognized as one of Canada’s Best Managed Companies

BRANDON, Man.–Cando Rail Services was honoured with the prestigious Canada’s Best Managed Companies designation. The 2017 Best Managed program recognizes the best-in-class of Canadian-owned and managed companies with revenues over $15 million demonstrating strategy, capability and commitment to achieve sustainable growth.

“It’s much more than just financial performance,” said Lorrie King, Partner, Deloitte and Co-Leader, Canada’s Best Managed Companies program.

“The ingredients to success also include overall business performance and sustained growth. It takes dedication and commitment from the entire organization.”

Cando has grown from a small rail salvage company in 1978 to an international service provider of various rail services, optimizing the bulk material supply chain for industry and the Class 1 railways. Helping with that success, the company has a unique employee share purchase program that gives employees the opportunity to be part owners in the company. It is more than just an ownership structure, it is a company culture that breeds success from the ground up.

“Cando is very proud to be one of Canada’s Best Managed Companies,” says Cando CEO Brian Cornick. “We were able to grow and find success because of our employees—we believe our employees are our greatest strength, so we strive to keep our people happy and engaged and are excited to be recognized for those efforts through the Best Managed Company program. The application process was rigorous. They ask a lot of important questions about strategic planning and employee relations and engagement. Responses have to be very detailed and to the point and we had to be able to back up what we said.”

Established in 1993, Canada’s Best Managed Companies is one of the country’s leading business awards programs recognizing Canadian-owned and managed companies for innovative, world-class business practices. Winners are an important engine of economic growth for being adaptable and sustainable in a global market. Applicants are evaluated by an independent judging panel made up of judges from Deloitte, CIBC, Canadian Business, Smith School of Business and MacKay CEO Forums. Best Managed companies share commonalities that include an emphasis on culture and people, innovation, sustained performance and strong financial results.

“Well-run companies are important to the economic health of our country. These companies serve as role models to help make all Canadian businesses better” said King.

2017 winners of the Canada’s Best Managed Companies award will be honoured at the annual Canada’s Best Managed Companies gala in Toronto on April 19, 2017. On the same date, the Best Managed symposium will address leading-edge business issues that are key to the success of today’s business leaders.

The Best Managed program is sponsored by Deloitte, CIBC, Canadian Business, Smith School of Business and MacKay CEO Forums.