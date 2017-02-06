Canadian Shipper media sponsor at Cargo Logistics Conference Feb. 8, 9

VANCOUVER, B.C.–Canadian Shipper magazine will be a media sponsor at the Cargo Logistics Canada Expo and conference opening in Vancouver February 8 and 9 at the Vancouver Convention Centre West.
Editor Julia Kuzeljevich will moderate a panel looking at air cargo trends for 2017 on Wednesday morning at 8:30 a.m.
Cargo Logistics Canada (CLC) addresses the needs of cargo owners, managers and agents who contract the flow of goods through Canadian supply chains. CLC encompasses the entire cargo spectrum – all major transportation modes and all cargo types, under one roof.
