Canadian Pacific Holiday Train to raise $1.2M and 250,000 pounds of food

CALGARY, Alta.– The 18th annual Canadian Pacific (CP) Holiday Train has raised donations of $1.2 million and 250,000 pounds of food counted to this point across North America.

As food banks continue to count the money raised and weigh the food donated at each stop this year, the program is on track to have raised more than C$13 million and four million pounds of food since its inception in 1999.

“With the need for food banks continually increasing in both Canada and the U.S., the importance of the CP Holiday Train program in the community is also increasing,” said E. Hunter Harrison, CP’s Chief Executive Officer. “Beyond food and monetary donations the CP Holiday Train generates goodwill, raises spirits and helps people start the holidays off on the right foot. We thank the communities across our network for supporting the program and giving back to their neighbours.”

The 2016 CP Holiday Train featured a full Canadian musical line-up with multiple Canadian Country Music Award and Juno Award winners. The Canadian train featured Dallas Smith and Odds. On board the U.S. train, Kelly Prescott partnered with Doc Walker between Montreal and Windsor, Ont., and Colin James through the U.S. Midwest and Great Plains. Jonathan Roy anchored the Quebec shows.

The CP Holiday Train program is not the only way that CP gives back to food banks. CP also provides Food Banks Canada $250,000 worth of in-kind transportation services to support its National Food Sharing Service program. Since 2011 CP’s contribution has helped transport more than 16 million pounds of food and household goods to food organizations across Canada.

“We are grateful for the in-kind support that CP provides to Food Banks Canada through transportation resources and the direct monetary donations it gives to communities through the Holiday Train program,” said Katharine Schmidt, Executive Director, Food Banks Canada. “CP’s history as a Food Banks Canada partner is a long and collaborative one and we look forward to the future.”

The Capture the Spirit photo contest is now closed and winners have been chosen. Six winners will each be awarded a CP prize pack including a ride on the 2017 CP Holiday Train and a $1,000 donation to the food bank of their choice. Winners will be announced on the CP Holiday Train social media profiles.