Amoena partners with SCI on retail solution

TORONTO, Ont.– Global specialty apparel and medical devices distributor, Amoena, has partnered with SCI, a Canadian 3PL logistics company that will be providing supply chain services and retail store distribution to the new client. The high-end specialty lingerie for post-surgery breast care will be shipped from SCI’s distribution centre to 600 retail stores across Canada including Hudson’s Bay, Nordstrom, and Shoppers Home Health Care.

SCI provides logistics service to the retailer in its distribution centre located in Mississauga, ON. The facility is a part of SCI’s “campus” of retail distribution centres that are home to other retail clients, including causal wear, luxury apparel, and accessories, etc.

“SCI implemented an efficient solution for us and this set us up for a greater success in 2017” – said Tammy Dalton, Logistics Manager at Amoena. “It is great to know that your supply chain is effective and can support growth.”

The retailer’s high-end product is picked exclusively by individual units to ensure its unimpaired condition. SCI provides same day shipping for orders placed before 2 pm and offers pre-retail value added services such as labeling and relabeling, repackaging, packaging, asset tagging (barcoding), and retail store returns. SCI enables end-to-end supply chain visibility to help the client achieve the best business results. The 3PL provides daily reports on the SLAs achievement such as on-time delivery, order accuracy, inventory accuracy, and doc to stock speed, as well as weekly reports that include inventory snapshots, daily orders processed, returns processed, and other details.

“SCI has demonstrated the ability to handle high-end merchandise, and now applies its breadth of services to effectively manage the distribution of Amoena specialty apparel,” said Dave Mack, Vice President of Omni-Channel Retail at SCI.

“With the client’s business results in mind, we work together with the retailer to ensure that the end consumer is satisfied”.