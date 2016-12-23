American Airlines Cargo delivers priceless artifacts to Hong Kong museum

FORT WORTH, Tex.–American Airlines Cargo has delivered more than 3,000 pounds (1,500 kilograms) of priceless artifacts belonging to the Kinsey African American Art and History Collection from Los Angeles (LAX) to Hong Kong (HKG).

Working with Cookes Crating, one of America’s oldest and most respected fine art shippers, over 100 artifacts, including paintings, sculptures, rare first editions, manuscripts and official records, were transported to The University of Hong Kong Museum and Art Gallery. The three month long exhibition tells the story of African American achievement and contribution.

The Kinsey family’s long-standing relationship with American was just recently extended to the Cargo division for the shipment of their invaluable collection because of the carrier’s experience in handling high-value shipments.

“My family and I have been loyal customers of American Airlines for nearly 40 years, beginning with my parents who have visited 100 countries and flown millions of miles,” said Khalil Kinsey, general manager and chief curator – The Kinsey Collection. “American has played an integral role in our business from a travel perspective, and we are excited to expand our relationship to the cargo and logistics aspect,” he said.

American was the official airline sponsor of the event.