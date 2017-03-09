THE Alliance announces completed product and contingency plan

HAMBURG, Ger.–THE Alliance has announced its final network after all needed preparations have been finalized. According to the THE Alliance, the product starting from April 2017 features fast transit times, a comprehensive port coverage and d”eployment of modern and most efficient ships”. This is thanks to the “best ship for the loop principle” and a dedicated shuttle service design.

More than 240 ships will be deployed in 32 services connecting over 75 major ports throughout Asia, North Europe, the Mediterranean, North America, Canada, Mexico, Central America, the Caribbean, Indian Subcontinent and the Middle East with a wide range of direct port-port-connections, said a release.

Through this network, THE Alliance will offer reliable, efficient, and wide ranging product suite to shippers in the East/West lanes. The partners of THE Alliance will keep monitoring customers’ demand and will react to markets if needed.

Furthermore, the members of THE Alliance also announced a contingency plan in the unlikely event a member of THE Alliance suffers a bankruptcy. The five member lines will establish an independent trustee to manage funds to be used in the case there is insolvency within the group. It is envisioned that the fund will be used to continue alliance operations in the event of insolvency of one or more member lines. The independent trust fund shall safeguard that customers’ cargo on board of the affected members’ ships will be carried to the port of destination, they stated.