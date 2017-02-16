Air Canada launches daily year-round flights from Montreal to Shanghai, China

MONTREAL, Que.– Air Canada is launching daily year-round flights from Montreal to Shanghai, China, the airline’s first direct service to Asia from Montreal, offering one-stop access to points throughout Quebec, Atlantic Canada and the United States.

It also marks the airline’s first route from Montreal to be operated with its Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner aircraft.

“With the launch of Montreal-Shanghai non-stop service today, we are delighted to inaugurate Air Canada’s first direct flights between Montreal and Asia, building on Air Canada’s success in the rapidly growing Chinese market,” said Benjamin Smith, President, Passenger Airlines at Air Canada.

“This also marks the introduction of Air Canada’s first 787 Dreamliner service from Montreal featuring our industry-leading international product, and further underlines our commitment to expand our global reach from Montreal-Trudeau reinforcing it as a strategic hub that offers easy and convenient connections from points throughout Quebec, Atlantic Canada and the United States. With an average elapsed time of over 13.5 hours, it is the longest flight ever operated by any carrier from Montréal-Trudeau airport.

“China is Canada’s second largest trading partner and Air Canada is the first and only Canadian carrier to operate daily non-stop transpacific service between Montreal and the Asia. Together with our Star Alliance partners, Air China and Shenzhen Airlines, and partner Juneyao Airlines, that serves more than 30 destinations in China, we are now offering the growing number of travellers between Montreal and China even more convenient travel options, With our recently announced Montreal-Tel Aviv, Montreal-Algiers and Montreal-Marseille flights, Air Canada has now increased its international capacity from Montreal by 168 per cent since 2009, with direct service to 13 cities in Europe, two in North Africa, one in the Middle-East and starting today, China,” concluded Smith.

“There is no doubt that this new daily route between Shanghai and Montreal will increase the number of Chinese tourists in Quebec, which has already almost tripled from 2010 to 2015. This bridge between the two continents will stimulate the growth of our commercial and tourist exchanges with China, which will, in turn, promote Quebec’s economic expansion,” said the Québec Minister of Tourism, Julie Boulet, who was on the inaugural flight as part of an economic mission to China.