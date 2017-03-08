Air Canada Cargo’s Lise-Marie Turpin to retire effecting April 28

MONTREAL, Que.–Calin Rovinescu, President and Chief Executive Officer, Air Canada, announced that Lise-Marie Turpin, Vice President, Cargo, has decided to retire after 21 years of dedicated service to the airline. Turpin’s retirement is effective April 28, 2017, the company announced.

Tim Strauss is appointed to the position of Vice President, Cargo, replacing Turpin, effective April 3, 2017. Strauss will be responsible for leading, directing, developing and implementing customer-centric initiatives and solutions, promoting the Cargo business and its profitability. He will work closely with Turpin during the transition period leading up to her retirement and he will report to Marcel Forget, Senior Vice President, Commercial Strategy, until Marcel’s retirement at the end of May.

Strauss comes from Hawaiian Airlines where he was until recently Vice President, Cargo. He has extensive experience in airline cargo environments, having previously held a multitude of senior roles at Delta Airlines, Northwest Airlines, and the cargo airline Emery Worldwide.