Air Canada Cargo rates now available on WebCargoNet

MONTREAL, Que.–Air Canada Cargo is now distributing rates on WebCargoNet, a secure online rate distribution system that allows subscribers to view their rates (including any applicable preferred rates) and carrier schedules. It is used by over 850 freight forwarders worldwide, the company said.

Air Canada Cargo rates for Canada and the U.S. are available, and more rates will be published soon.

If your company is already subscribed to WebCargoNet, your rates will be available immediately when you log on.

If your company is not yet subscribed, you can contact info@webcargonet.com for more information. A trial subscription is available by mentioning Air Canada Cargo.


