MONTREAL, Que.–Starting January 10, Air Canada Cargo will begin direct widebody service to and from Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago, on a Boeing 767-300ER aircraft.

ROUTE FLIGHT FREQUENCY DEPART ARRIVE

YYZ > POS RV1880 .2.4… 08:45 15:10

POS > YYZ RV1881 .2.4… 16:35 21:25

Air Canada Cargo also provides direct, widebody service to and from other Caribbean locations:

• Bridgetown, Barbados

• Port-au-Prince, Haiti

• Montego Bay, Jamaica