Air Canada Cargo continues network growth in 2017

MONTREAL, Que.–Air Canada Cargo said that 2017 promises to be an exciting year with continued network growth and fleet renewal at the core of its activities.

The airline is introducing widebody capacity to several new cities:

• Montreal > Shanghai (starts Feb. 16, Boeing 787-8)

• Toronto > Berlin (starts June 3, Boeing 767-300ER)

• Vancouver > Taipei (starts June 8, Boeing 787-9)

• Montreal > Marseille (starts June 9, Boeing 767-300ER)

• Montreal > Algiers (starts July 1, Boeing 767-300ER)

• Toronto > Mumbai (starts July 1, Boeing 787-9)

It is introducing the following new routes:

• Vancouver > Frankfurt (starts June 1, Boeing 787-8)

• Vancouver > Nagoya (starts June 1, Boeing 767-300ER)

• Vancouver > London Gatwick (starts June 8, Boeing 767-300ER)

In addition to these new routes, Air Canada is expecting to take ownership of nine new cargo-friendly Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft throughout 2017, for increased capacity to and from key markets.