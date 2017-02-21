Adelyn Rae partners with SCI for launch in Canada

TORONTO, Ont.– Los Angeles based women’s clothing retailer, Adelyn Rae, has partnered with SCI to launch their wholesale distribution operations in Canada. The popular women’s dress designer now offers their fashion collections to Canadians through retailers such as Hudson’s Bay, Nordstrom, Le Chateau, and Mendocino.

“SCI made it very easy for us to enter the Canadian market with the 27 distribution centers across Canada” said Robbin Na, President at Adelyn Rae. “We rely on the team’s unsurpassed knowledge of the retail landscape, transportation, vendor compliance, and their impressive record of setting up successful retail distribution in Canada”.

SCI works with an overseas freight forwarder to track and process containers coming in from Asia to SCI’s Vancouver transportation centre. Once Adelyn Rae’s product lands in Canada, SCI is responsible for product allocations to each retailer, and individual stores. SCI has also built this transportation and distribution supply chain solution with the possibility of Adelyn Rae growing and utilizing SCI’s Toronto or Montreal warehouse locations.

“Our focus is always on retailers’ business objectives,” said Dave Mack, Vice President of Omni-Channel Retail at SCI. “We always set the bar very high to guarantee that our clients get the most effective end-to-end supply chain solutions.”