Starting from Scratch

Three years after the Fortress Investment Group bought the bankrupt Montreal Maine & Atlantic (MMA) railway in May 2014, major capital investments and a lot of outreach to shippers and communities have gone a long way to restoring confidence in the short line railway’s ability to deliver.

Purchased 10 months after a freight train carrying crude oil rolled into the Quebec town of Lac Megantic, exploded and destroyed the downtown, Fortress renamed the railway Central Maine & Quebec Railway (CMQ), and immediately began investing in its future.

While regaining the trust of the townspeople of Lac Magantic was certainly going to be a critical task, it was the neglected track infrastructure that had made the 481-mile long line—237 miles of which is in Quebec, a few miles in Vermont, and the rest in Maine—less and less attractive as a shipping option.

“Our predecessor had been issued a multitude of Transport Canada notices and orders and a lot of [them] surrounded the condition of the track,” says Ryan Ratledge, who became the President and Chief Executive Officer of CMQ in 2017. “What we bought was pretty much a 10 miles-per-hour railway. We focused our effort on improving the infrastructure to make a 25 miles-per-hour railway.”

Elaborating on the decision to strive for 25 mph, Ratledge says, “It allowed our team to design and provide a very reliable and consistent service, and develop an operating plan to serve customers who, say, needed three, five or even seven days a week service. It also allowed us to develop a more consistent service with our interchange customers.”

In the first three capital seasons, CMQ invested nearly US$30 million in track and infrastructure—about 10 times the CAPEX of MMA. The expenditures included 170,000 feet of rail, 70,300 ties installed, 48,000 tons of ballast dumped, 210 miles of surfacing, brush cut along 350 miles of track and the rehabilitation of 23 crossings. CMQ has also purchased 11 more locomotives and leased others.

“When CMQ began operations in 2014, there were approximately 230 miles of mainline track restricted to 10 miles-per-hour,” says Gaynor Ryan, CMQ’s Chief Administration Officer. “This equated to 16 hours of delay over the CMQ system. Our track investment has eliminated almost all of these slow orders.”

Leading the infrastructure improvement charge at CMQ was Ron Marshall, Director of Engineering. “Had we not had Ron on our team, we would not be talking about all the good things CMQ has done,” says Ratledge. “Ron worked closely with Transport Canada and was able to resolve those infrastructure-related issues.”

The main Quebec hub is in Farnham, about 65 kilometres east of Montreal. Short spurs run north, west, south, and southeast, but the main line runs due east through towns like Brigham, Magog, Sherbrooke and Lac Megantic. In Maine, the line continues eastward to Brownville Junction, then splits, with one spur going northeast to Millinocket, where it connects to the Maine Northern Railway and another spur heading south, past Bangor through to Searsport on the Atlantic coast. Brownville Junction also connects to the New Brunswick Southern Railway (NBSR), which runs to Saint John.

CMQ serves approximately 25 customers along the line, and bridges traffic carrying cargo for other customers along the NBSR. “We serve a pretty diverse mix of industries,” explains Ratledge, citing pulp and paper, chemicals, and energy as examples as well as several propane terminals. “We bring in loads and our customers distribute them. And we compete against other railways for the traffic we bridge.”

As CMQ’s first two years of CAPEX spending illustrates, the company was serious about building up the business. Rebuilding the destroyed track in Lac Megantic would restore service to customers cut off from the line, including one customer who had to mount a massive shipping workaround that involved switching from 50 to 60 railcar loads to over 100 additional truck trips per week.

Trains began operating again through Lac Megantic on June 18, 2014. This resumption of service accounts for the quarterly increase in carloads from 3,000 to 7,000 in the past two-and-a-half years. However, some shippers had cooled on MMA due to the system delays, plus there were considerable safety and trust issues associated with the Lac Megantic incident, that demanded CMQ’s attention.

CMQ management got on their horses and began reaching out to its customers, and to townspeople. But as with any sullied reputation in need of repair, it was not easy going, according to Ratledge. “There were customers it was difficult to even get a meeting with for several months or even more than a year. They wanted to see if we would carry through with our safety initiatives. Every time we go visit a customer we spend some time talking about what we are doing to improve safety.”

The company offered its employees more safety training, and informed customers about it. It also began to clear the slow orders and increase the speed of the system to a practical average of 25 mph. Because the faster trains go, the more quickly the track deteriorates, CMQ chose 25 mph as the sweet spot between not too slow for business and not so fast that the trains would chew up the track improvements.

Ratledge adds that CMQ has also made some capital investments that allow the railway to handle 286,000-pound railcar shipments. Previously, it was 263,000 pounds. “Not all short line railways are capable of doing this,” he says. “Very specifically with us, we strengthened a couple of bridges.”

How did shippers respond? “There are customers we’ve met with who say, ‘if you can work with your connecting carriers and can meet these transit times, you will win our business,’” says Ratledge. “This has happened with several customers. It is all about relationships and doing things in a safe, consistent manner, and doing what you say you are going to do. We could tell them what we were going to do, but we had to demonstrate that several times to build up the trust. It would be impossible to build up interconnecting business without the trust of the other carriers.”

Along with the ongoing process of improving transit times, CMQ has been increasing the frequency of service, according to Ratledge. “We looked at crew utilization and put them up against customers’ needs. We put together a game plan that provided more frequent customer service. For example, two freight trains a week between Brownsville Junction and Farnham. As the track improved we went to three days a week, to five and six days a week.”

Through 2020 CMQ has a capital plan with yearly expenditures averaging US$4 million. “We are looking for continuous improvement, and knowing that, we will have to continue to invest and maintain,” says Ratledge. He says the expenditures will be for the nuts and bolts: ballast, surfacing, ties, drainage control, among other things.

Safety will continue to be a top priority. “CMQ is a very important transportation option for the shippers in Maine, Quebec and Vermont and we are focused on helping our customers and communities by providing a safe and economic transportation option for all inbound and outbound material or products,” says Ryan.

And from the sound of it, CMQ has no intention of easing up on its goal of strengthening the trust between the company and the shippers it serves, or ever saying, ‘this is good enough.’ Ratledge explains: “You’ve got to realize that we are far from perfect. We still strive to find ways to improve what we are doing, opportunities for growth. By no stretch of the imagination do I or our team think that we’ve built the better mousetrap. We strive to get better every day.

“When you do what you say you are going to do with your shippers and interchange customers, it allows them to better plan their business.”