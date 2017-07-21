From Russia With Love

In 2016, Baffinland Iron Mines achieved 3.2 metric tonnes of production and transportation of iron ore from its Mary River mine on Baffin Island in Nunavut to the port site 100 kilometres away. Much of the equipment already on the island arrived by sealift during the summer, but with ice having shut down shipping lanes, no further deliveries would be possible until late July or early August of 2017. Recognizing the need to increase the size of its truck and trailer fleet, Baffinland turned to Volga-Dnepr and its specialty in transporting oversized cargo to come up with an innovative solution to help them increase its iron ore production quota in 2017.

In turn, Volga-Dnepr chose one of its Ilyushin IL-76TD-90VD freighters for the job because of their ability to operate to Arctic runways. The company is well-acquainted with cold weather northern remote operations. It delivers over 60,000 tons of outsized and heavy loads to some of the most remote and inhospitable airfields in the world each year. The Russian heavy cargo jets dominate this specialized market, since there are no similar western-built, rear loading jet cargo aircraft in commercial service.

Built in 2007, the IL-76 chosen, is one of a handful equipped with modern efficient and powerful Aviadvigatel PS-90A-76 engines, hence its designation. The aircraft is also equipped with a partial glass cockpit, ordered specifically for Volga-Dnepr.

The aircraft cargo bay is fitted with a complex set of gear hoists and electric hoists. This allows autonomous operation from all kinds of airfields.

Volga-Dnepr is one of numerous commercial operators of the type, currently using five IL-76s, and also operates a fleet of 12 much larger Antonov An-124 super heavy transports.

Tretan Inc. handled the logistics of the operation and coordinated the vehicles being moved. The ore haulers were taken to Orangeville, Ont., from factories in United States (trucks from Portland, Ore., and trailers from Iowa) to be dismantled and allow for the air shipping.

In addition to increasing its fleet capacity, Baffinland needed the extra equipment because the extreme winter weather conditions and harsh ground environment were causing its existing equipment to need regular maintenance, thus reducing its availability. However, the trucks were too tall to fit inside the IL-76TD-90VD cargo cabin so Volga-Dnepr’s engineers set about finding a fix, working closely with the Baffinland team. With weather conditions of up to -50 degrees on site, plus the need for the new equipment to enter service quickly, it was essential to minimize the level of dismantling of the trucks in order to eliminate a lengthy re-assembly process on arrival.

Volga-Dnepr decided to put smaller tires on the tractor units for transportation, reducing their height sufficiently to fit inside the IL-76TD-90VD. Volga-Dnepr’s team also worked with Ilyushin Design Bureau to address the issue of the short 6,500 feet runway at Mary River Aerodrome and found a solution to use the least amount of fuel in order to safeguard the limited fuel supplies available on the island. Using the aircraft’s extension ramp equipment and onboard cranes also ensured the program was self-sufficient in terms of loading and unloading.

With all of the planning completed, including gaining the necessary approvals from Transport Canada, Volga-Dnepr commenced a four-week program of 20 flights at the start of April. This included positioning extra crew in Canada to ensure the timeliness of the flight operations for the four-hour rotation from North Bay’s Jack Garland Airport to Mary River and back again.

“Weather systems can come in very quickly in Mary Island so you have to be prepared. Having extra crew availability meant we were able to meet our delivery schedule even though we had two days of blizzards and white-out conditions during the flying program,” said Clair Gunn, an account manager with Volga-Dnepr, who worked on the project with the airline’s specialists in the UK and Russia “We are proud to have delivered a solution that will make a significant contribution to Baffinland achieving their iron ore production quota this year.”

The short timeframe had Baffinland Iron Mines’ Chief Procurement Officer, Sandeep Kumar worried, but the solutions and service provided by Volga-Dnepr’s team impressed him.

“When we started the search for a solution, we were apprehensive of finding a workable and reliable solution in the short timeframe that we had ahead of us,” he said. “To the Volga-Dnepr team’s credit, they provided us with commercial, technical and project management expertise through the process to come up with a detailed and reliable plan.

“The communication between Volga-Dnepr and Baffinland representatives as well as the third parties involved, was smooth and effective, including the lead taken on the permitting process. [Volga-Dnepr] understood the ground situation and worked accordingly. This gives us confidence of using such heavy airlift solutions should the need arise again.”