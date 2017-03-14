At-sea trans-shipping open to abuse

BALI, Indonesia–At-sea transhipping has been exposed as an opportunity for illegal fishing practices and human rights abuses.
A new report by Oceana uses data released by Global Fishing Watch and Oceana’s partner SkyTruth to identify likely trans-shipping hotspots as well as the top countries whose vessels were involved in suspected rendezvous at sea and the ports they most frequently visited.
Trans-shipping enables fishing vessels to remain at sea for extended periods of time. Fishing vessels and refrigerated cargo vessels rendezvous at sea in order to transfer seafood, fuel or supplies. While this trans-shipping practice can be legal in many cases, it also can facilitate the laundering of illegally caught fish, especially on the high seas and in waters surrounding developing and small island nations with insufficient resources to police their waters.
“The practice of trans-shipping at sea can undermine fisheries management, threaten food security and facilitate unethical activities on our oceans,” said Jacqueline Savitz, senior vice president for the United States and global fishing watch at Oceana.
“By avoiding scrutiny at port, captains can conceal suspicious activities like illegal fishing, human rights abuses and seafood fraud. The only way to ensure an end to illicit activities on our oceans is to ban trans-shipping at sea, require vessel tracking for all fishing vessels and establish consistent seafood catch reporting requirements worldwide.”
Highlights from the report’s findings include:
Oceana analyzed a new dataset released by its partner SkyTruth and Global Fishing Watch, the product of a partnership between Oceana, SkyTruth and Google, identifying 5,065 likely rendezvous of refrigerated cargo vessels with the largest commercial fishing vessels between 2012 and 2016. For a description of the dataset used to generate this map, and of the methods behind the data, see globalfishingwatch.org for SkyTruth and Global Fishing Watch’s companion report on the data analysis behind trans-shipment.
