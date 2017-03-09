Deutsche Post DHL Group commits to zero emissions logistics by 2050

BRAMPTON, Ont.– Deutsche Post DHL Group said it plans to reduce all logistics-related emissions to net zero by the year 2050. In pursuit of this ambitious new target, Deutsche Post DHL Group hopes to contribute meaningfully to achieving the goal of limiting global warming to well below two degrees Celsius established at the 2015 Paris climate conference (COP 21), as well as to the United Nations’ 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

The company said it also wants to become the market leader in green logistics and plans to expand its portfolio of green products and services to help customers achieve their own climate protection targets.

“The decisions we make today will determine how our children live 30 years down the line,” said Frank Appel, CEO of Deutsche Post DHL Group.

Deutsche Post DHL Group’s climate protection goal of zero emissions logistics by 2050 applies both to the company’s own activities and to those of its transport subcontractors. The mission of zero emissions logistics is supported by four interim milestones to be achieved by the year 2025 as part of the Group’s environmental protection program GoGreen:

•Globally, Deutsche Post DHL Group will increase the carbon efficiency of its own activities and those of its transport subcontractors by 50% compared to the 2007 baseline.

•At the local level, the Group aims to improve the lives of people right where they live and work using clean transport solutions. Deutsche Post DHL Group will operate 70% of its own first and last mile services with clean pick-up and delivery solutions e.g. by bike and electric vehicle.

•More than 50% of sales will incorporate Green Solutions, making customers’ supply chains greener.

•The Group will train and certify 80% of its employees as GoGreen specialists by 2025, and actively involve them in its environmental and climate protection activities. The company also plans to join with partners to plant one million trees every year.

Deutsche Post DHL Group’s environmental protection program GoGreen is built on two basic principles: Burn Less and Burn Clean. The “burn less” approach is about reducing energy consumption without changing the energy source, such as measures to improve load capacity. The “burn clean” focuses on using green energy sources and fuels, such as electric vehicles for pickup and delivery. Combining both principles achieves optimum results. Deutsche Post DHL Group also involves its customers in the optimization measures. The Group also features an array of standardized solutions as well as customized support through its GoGreen Solutions offering. The Green Optimization products include tailor-made logistics solutions which help customers reduce emissions in their own supply chains.