Chamber of Shipping applauds B.C.’s coastal protection plan

VANCOUVER, B.C.–The Chamber of Shipping has applauded the B.C. government for approving the environmental assessment for the Trans Mountain Expansion Project and ensuring that the five conditions established by the province were met. This decision marks an important step towards growing Canada’s trade capacity and improving coastal protection, the Chamber said.

“Through the Oceans Protection Plan, Canadians have been given the opportunity and resources to significantly improve the safety and protection regime for Canada’s West Coast,” stated Robert Lewis-Manning, the President of the Chamber of Shipping. “The Chamber of Shipping is committed to working with governments and communities in implementing the elements of the $1.5B Oceans Protection Plan that will support both this project and all aspects of marine transportation in B.C.”